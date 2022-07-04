Nar joined the UN Global Compact in support of the Sustainable Development Goals

Nar has become a participant of the UN Global Compact, which brings together socially responsible businesses from all over the world, taking its CSR activities to a new level.

According to Azerfon (Nar) CEO Gunnar Pahnke, the company aims to further systematize its corporate responsibility in social, economic, and human rights by participating in the UN Global Compact. "As a company guided by the principles of sustainable development and responsibility for many years, we are proud to be a part of the UN Global Compact. We believe that we will lead a better future with our CSR projects for the benefit of society, and joining the Global Compact is an example of our commitment", he said.

“Azerbaijani society increasingly treats universal sustainability as a shared priority. And that is a society on all levels – individual, family, state, and corporate – businesses of various sizes and industries. Azerfon’s UN Global Compact commitment is explicit evidence of that. And as these are still significant progress to achieve, I am confident that Azerfon, its management, and employees across the company will take a leading position in role-modeling and promoting corporate sustainability in Azerbaijan!” – noted Samir Mammadov, Country Manager of United Nations Global Compact in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that by applying the 10 principles of the UN Global Compact to the CSR strategy, labor policy, and various procedures, the companies joining the Compact express their commitment to society and the planet. For Nar, the commitment to human rights, labor, and the environment, one of the most important articles of the UN Global Compact's principles of sustainable development, is of particular importance. In this context, becoming the first telecommunications company to represent Azerbaijan in the UN Global Compact, Nar focuses on supporting the development of education, creating comfortable working conditions for its employees, and supporting projects in the field of gender equality.

About Nar - Azerfon (Nar trademark) started operating on March 21, 2007 and in a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications in Azerbaijan. The company is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 3 years.

About UNCG- The UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, launched in 2000, with more than 13,000 companies, 3,800 non-business partners and 69 local networks in more than 160 countries.