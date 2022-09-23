Azerbaijan confirms 214 more COVID-19 cases, 229 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan has detected 214 new COVID-19 cases, 229 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,513 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,210 of them have recovered, and 9,902 people have died. Currently, 1,401 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,728 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,231,342 tests have been conducted so far.