Azerbaijan confirms 37 more COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has detected 37 new COVID-19 cases, 35 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,496 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,289 of them have recovered, and 9,957 people have died. Currently, 287 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,825 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,333,142 tests have been conducted so far.