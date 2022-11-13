Seven Azerbaijani boxers to fight for championship in international tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The semifinal round of the international boxing tournament in Kielce, Poland has ended, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Two more members of the Azerbaijani team won the right to participate in the final.

Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov (67 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (85 kg) and Mohamed Abdullayev (92+ kg) will fight for the champion title.

A total of four Azerbaijani boxers have already won the bronze medal of the tournament.