Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 68 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 68 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,638 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,237 of them have recovered, and 10,068 people have died. Currently, 333 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,068 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,469,502 tests have been conducted so far.