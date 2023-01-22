Azerbaijan confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases, 77 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, 77 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,667 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,314 of them have recovered, and 10,068 people have died. Currently, 285 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,129 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,471,631 tests have been conducted so far.