Regular meeting of Working Group on Urban Development held in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on April 12, 11:35

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 12. A regular meeting of the Working Group on Urban Development has been held in the administrative building of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The meeting has been chaired by the Head of the Working Group on Urban Planning, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Namig Hummatov.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district) Emin Huseynov, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Nusrat Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, and Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction Service and Management in the Karabakh Economic Region Ovsat Hamidov took part in the event.

Besides, head of department at the State Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Agency Ilham Suleymanov, Director of the Technical Department of Azerishig OJSC Vusal Ganbarov, Head of the Planning and Design Department of Azersu OJSC Bahadir Kangarli, Chief Consultant of the Investment and Project Management Department of Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Elmar Orujov also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, issues regarding the status of work carried out on infrastructure facilities in the settlements of the Fuzuli district being restored in accordance with the Action Plan of the "First State Program of the Great Return" to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were discussed.

Previously, the meeting of the working group on transport, communications and high technologies of the Interdepartmental Center operating at the Coordination Headquarters was held in the Fuzuli International Airport on March 6 this year.

The airport was inaugurated on October 26, 2021 by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.