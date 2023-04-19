Another Turkish athlete who won gold medal in Yerevan dedicates victory to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Another Turkish athlete dedicated her victory to Azerbaijan at the European Weightlifting Championships in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Trend reports.

Nuray Gungor, who performed at the championship in the 64 kg weight category, became the European champion, lifting 219 kg in total. The athlete also won 2 small medals. So, the athlete was awarded a gold medal in the snatch with a score of 99 kilograms, and a bronze medal in the clean and jerk with a score of 120 kilograms.

After the awards ceremony, Nuray Gungor said in an interview to the TV channel "TRT Spor Yıldız" that she did not forget the Azerbaijani athletes who left Yerevan without participating in the competitions due to the incident with the burning of the state flag.

"They shouldn't be upset at all. We fight for them and become champions," noted the athlete.

Earlier, Jansu Bektash, who won 3 gold medals in the 45 kg weight category, and Gamza Altun, who won a small silver medal, also said that they dedicated their victory to Azerbaijan.