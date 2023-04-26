Azerbaijan should draw lessons from aftermath of earthquake in Türkiye - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan should draw a lesson from earthquake aftermath in Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Etibar Mirzayev said at the International Congress on Advanced Earthquake Resistant Structures (AERS 2023), Trend reports.

According to Mirzayev, it’s necessary to take preventive measures and conduct monitoring in connection with earthquakes.

"No country is immune from earthquakes. More than 50,000 people died in Türkiye in a few seconds," he noted.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

The death toll of the earthquake in Türkiye reached 50,783.