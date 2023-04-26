Medal won at Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics gives extra motivation to train hard – young gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The medal won at the Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics gives even more incentive to train hard and achieve sports goals, Amina Novruzova, the young gymnast and the pupil of Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, told Trend.

The young gymnast (born in 2013) took first place at the competitions among gymnasts in the kids age category.

"I won a gold medal at the competition and I am happy with the result. I love compositions where you can show artistry and smoothness of movements," the pupil said.

Moreover, the 10-year-old gymnast noted that her coach is always there and ready to support her if necessary.

"The coach saw that I was a little worried before the start, and said that it was necessary to get ready and concentrate on the exercise. Her faith in me gives me strength," the young gymnast added.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club who will participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids (born in 2013-2015), pre-juniors (born in 2011-2012), and juniors (born in 2008-2010) perform in individual programs and as teams in group exercises.