Weightlifter representing Türkiye talks supporting Azerbaijan at European Championship in Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Turkish weightlifter Yusuf Fehmi, who won a gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, told journalists during a meeting in Baku about a proper representation of Türkiye and Azerbaijan at the championship, Trend reports.

"I condemn the Armenian side for the incidents during the championship in Yerevan. We adequately represented two fraternal countries at the championship, and proudly waved our flags. May our unity be eternal. Thank you for such a wonderful reception," Fehmi said.

On April 14, at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship, held in Yerevan, Armenia, the state flag of Azerbaijan was publicly burned.

This is a demonstrative action aimed at inciting national hatred and enmity.

After that, at the European Championships in Yerevan, unidentified people cut up the displayed Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

Right away, a criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the burning of the flag of Azerbaijan in Armenia, press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.