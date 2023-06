BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The World Weightlifting Championship won't be held in Armenia, Board Member of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Anar Huseynov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the blatant disrespect shown to the Azerbaijani flag at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan was another clear proof that Armenia is still not ready not only for peace but for nothing at all, especially for the organization of any major sporting event.

