Azerbaijani soldier endures multiple leg surgeries following attack of Armenian troops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Armenian armed forces committed provocation during the raising of the Azerbaijani flag by Azerbaijani servicemen on the service territory at the Lachin border checkpoint, Azerbaijani border guard Elshan Rustamov told Trend.

He was injured as a result shelling by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the checkpoint on June 15.

"During the firing from the Armenian side, we were unarmed. I was injured in my left leg. At the checkpoint I was given first aid, after which I was evacuated to the Fuzuli regional hospital. An initial medical examination was carried out at the hospital, and then I was taken to Baku," he recalled.

Rustamov said that he underwent two surgeries on his left leg.

"Now I feel good. I thank the medical staff of the hospital and the leadership of the State Border Service. In the near future, the treatment will be completed and I will continue my service," he said.

On June 15, 2023, at 08:45 (GMT +4), as a result of opening fire from the territory of Armenia, a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov, who served at the Lachin border checkpoint, was injured.

The Armenian armed forces' firing point was suppressed by return fire, the combat situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.