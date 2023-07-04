Cacti at Baku Boulevard targeted by vandals once again - Trend staff stop violators (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Several videos shared on social media show people causing damage to decorative plants at Baku Boulevard, Trend reports.

The individuals responsible for these actions have been identified, and appropriate actions have been taken against them.

Today, Trend News Agency employees, preparing a footage about damage of decorative plants on the boulevard, witnessed another similar incident.

Someone tried to scratch words onto a cactus, but the intervention of Trend employees and the Seaside Boulevard administration prevented further damage.