Azerbaijani Seismic Survey Center records earthquake in Lankaran district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. An earthquake has occurred 23 kilometers northwest of the Lankaran seismic station in Azerbaijan's Lankaran district at 11:03 (GMT +4), the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences told Trend.

According to the center, up to 5 points of the earthquake were felt at the epicenter, and up to 3-5 points - in the vicinity. The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was located at a depth of 6 km.

Commenting on the issue, the executive power of the Lankaran district stated that the district residents made no complaints regarding possible destruction.

Previously, an earthquake of three magnitudes occurred in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad district, nine kilometers west of Jalilabad station, on July 17. The earthquake epicenter laid at a depth of 18 km.

According to the General Director of the Republican Seismological Service Center, Gurban Yetirmishli, weak tremors occur in Azerbaijan every day, and this is a natural process. Most recorded earthquakes are not felt.