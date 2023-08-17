Azerbaijan posts number of families resettled within Great Return program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. As part of the Great Return, 108 families (526 people) have been resettled to the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district, 20 families (90 people) - to the village of Talish in the Terter district, 221 families (858 people) - to the city of Lachin, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons said, Trend reports.

These families temporarily resided in incomplete buildings, dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, and other administrative structures throughout various territories, mostly in Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron.

According to the state committee, "At this time, there is no information regarding the future of apartments located in settlements and provided for temporary use to former internally displaced persons in order to improve their living conditions."