Azerbaijani youth successfully represented the country in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Ten young cyber security specialists participated in regular Türk Telekom training sessions with the support of Azercell

Azercell representatives met with the students who attended a cyber security camp in Türkiye at the company's initiative and support. The students were acknowledged for their outstanding performance in the training program hosted by Türk Telekom, receiving special certificates and gifts. The event also provided a platform for enriching discussions, fostering the exchange of valuable perspectives and ideas.

In the intensive ten-day training held under the slogan “Become one of the cyber heroes of the future”, the students gained theoretical knowledge and practical skills in the dynamic field of cyber security. Furthermore, they were privileged to engage with representatives of prominent Türk companies, adding a valuable networking dimension to their experience. These talented students firmly believe that the knowledge and insights gained in Türkiye will significantly shape their future endeavors and careers.

It is worth mentioning that "Azercell Telecom" LLC launched a large-scale project earlier this year, aiming to enhance the cyber security landscape in Azerbaijan by introducing the latest trends and best practices in the field. The company is committed to modernizing existing cybersecurity solutions while pioneering innovative ones. One of the directions of this project is to support the professional growth of cybersecurity specialists within Azerbaijan. Azercell remains dedicated to organizing diverse training programs and internship opportunities for young professionals as part of this visionary project.

The leading mobile operator congratulates the students who excelled in the training held in Türkiye and wishes them success in their future careers!