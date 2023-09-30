Azerbaijan plans extension of Baku Boulevard

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Baku Boulevard is planned to be extended, its length will be more than 25 kilometers with high-quality public landscaping by 2040, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mukhtar Babayev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the city gardening of Baku will be significantly increased.

"One of the main components of adaptation to climate change processes is associated with green spaces. Increasing green spaces and open spaces in the city is one of the priority goals of the Baku City Master Plan project," Babayev said.

The Baku Boulevard has undergone a certain amount of changes through the years.The Boulevard was expanded to both eastward and westward in 1970. In particular, the Boulevard was extended up to the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

In addition, the boulevard extended towards Bayil settlement in 2012, after Azerbaijan's victory in Eurovision Song Contest 2011. The new building of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was constructed at the Boulevard in 2014. Stone Chronicle Museum, “XX-XXI Century Azerbaijani painting” Museum and "Yarat" Contemporary Art Center were opened at the Boulevard in 2015.

Moreover, opening ceremonies of Water Sports Palace and White City Boulevard were held in 2015. The new section of the Boulevard saw the opening of Baku's first open-air cinema in 2016.