Second day of 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The second day of the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship has started at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

The competition features participants of "Ojaq Sport" club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the "Grace" sports club, the Water Sports Palace, the "Zira" Cultural Center, the "Zabrat" sports club, and the Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex.

The 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held for athletes in different age categories, including "kids" (born in 2013-2015), "pre-juniors" (born in 2011-2012), and "juniors" (born in 2008-2010).

The competition, taking place on October 5-7, will determine winners in the all-around and individual apparatus events among gymnasts performing on individual program.