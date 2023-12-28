Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festive celebration for children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Heydar Aliyev Foundation held a holiday for children in need of special care on the eve of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year 2023, Trend reports.

Children brought up in various care homes and boarding schools, children with disabilities and in need of special care, as well as children of martyrs were invited to the event at the Gulustan Palace. Transportation was provided to bring them to the palace.

At the event, the children were greeted by fairy tale characters. With the help of 'Face Art', the children themselves were given the opportunity to recreate any of the heroes.

The celebration started with showing a video about care of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev for children, how in different years he celebrated the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year together with children.

The New Year sketch presented to children was built on friendship, kindness, mutual help and victory of good over evil. Along with various heroes of fairy tales, the performance embodied the image of the Dragon - the symbol of the coming year 2024.

The children danced, sang songs, celebrating the holiday surrounded by famous artists, heroes of favorite fairy tales and cartoons.

The music and entertainment program was presented with participation of various children's groups and masters of arts of Azerbaijan. People's artists Aygun Kazimova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Honored Artist Manana and other artists, including Aysel Teymurzadeh, Elnur Mammadov, Gunay Ibrahimli, Murad Arif, Zamig Huseynov, performed for children in need of special care.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva pays special attention to solving problems of children deprived of parental care, children with disabilities, children of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and always tries to surround these children with care. Traditional New Year holidays of the Foundation are organized with the purpose of entertaining this category of children.

At the end of the program, which last for about two hours, holiday gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to the children.