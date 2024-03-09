International scientific conference on combating Islamophobia running in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Baku is hosting the second day of the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, Trend reports.

On the second day of the conference, the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group collaborated to conduct separate panel discussions.



The conference is attended by approximately 130 scientists from 30 nations, as well as professionals from international organizations, church members, and non-governmental groups.



The discussions are attended by local specialists on the subject, state representatives, religious leaders, government officials, and diplomats.

To note, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia is celebrated on March 15. For the first time, the decision on its establishment was made at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in the city of Niamey, Republic of Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. The United Nations General Assembly declared March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia in 2022.

