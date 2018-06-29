Azerbaijan changing rules of supply, registration of agrochemicals

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers is amending the existing decision on the supply and registration of agrochemicals in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at a press conference June 29.

He said the process of supply and registration of agrochemicals will be controlled by Azerbaijani ministries of healthcare, ecology and natural resources, emergency situations and the Food Safety Agency.

