Agro Service: Azerbaijan has no shortage in fertilizers

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture has commented on the reported shortage and rise in prices for fertilizers provided to farmers in the country, Aytakin Mammadova, head of the public relations department of Agro Service OJSC under the ministry, told Trend.

According to Mammadova, no problems with the distribution of fertilizers exist in the country, and all the farmers are currently provided with fertilizers. “Agricultural fertilizers need to be applied to the soil in parallel with sowing. No problems with this exist anywhere in the country,” she said. “Sulfur amophos fertilizers were transferred to farmers this year. There are enough of these fertilizers at all bases of Agro Service OJSC. There can be no shortage of fertilizers in any region. Moreover, we have fertilizer sales companies from which farmers can purchase fertilizers on a subsidy basis."

Mammadova noted that the farmers who failed to purchase fertilizers can apply to the company.

Even if entrepreneurs don’t have the opportunity to visit the Agro Service’s bases, the company creates the necessary conditions for them, she noted.

"We are already engaged in the mobile sale of fertilizers. The mobile service operates in the regions 6 days a week. Farmers can get the necessary fertilizers with farm cards," she added.

Mammadova said that prices of fertilizers don’t increase, so they are sold to farmers at the same price.

“It’s just that earlier farmers, having submitted the necessary documents, received fertilizers with a 70 percent discount, that is, 70 percent of fertilizers were paid by the state, and 30 percent - by farmers.

In addition, some fertilizers that were not available last year are imported and offered to farmers at relatively low prices," she concluded.