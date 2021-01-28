Azerbaijan extends date of implementing amendment on new construction requirement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The date of entry into force of the requirement for the implementation of construction projects in Azerbaijan in accordance with the detailed plan of urban planning documents has been extended for a period of 3 years, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law ‘On approval, entry into force and legal regulation of the Urban Planning and Construction Code of Azerbaijan’.

According to the amendment, the term of the provision provided for in the first sentence of Art. 11.1 of the Code on bringing construction projects in line with urban planning documents was extended from 8 to 11 years.

Thus, the requirement to bring construction projects in line with the detailed plan of urban planning documents will come into force in 2023.