Azerbaijan's state budget for 2022 provides for subsidizing number of state structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to allocate subsidies in the amount of 479 million manats ($282 million) from the state budget for 2022 for transport, communications and communications, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said during the discussion of the draft law "on the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Nov. 10.

According to Sharifov, due to the fact that the interest on services provided to the population is lower than their cost, it is planned to allocate subsidies to a number of state structures.

"These include Baku Metro CJSC and other state structures," he said.