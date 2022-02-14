Azerbaijan to hold new auctions for state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a privatization auction on March 17, 29 and 31, 2022, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, 12 vehicles, 15 small state-owned enterprises, facilities, and one unfinished building will be put up for auction on March 17, 16 vehicles - on March 29, and 15 vehicles - on March 31.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the state property.

Interested participants can also observe the auction online.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).