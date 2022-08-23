MasterCard names share of non-cash payments made with electronic devices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Payments made with electronic devices accounted for eight percent of total turnover of Azerbaijan from January through July 2022, MasterCard General Director for Azerbaijan and Turkiye Avshar Gurdal said during an online press conference dedicated to the launch of Google Pay in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, it's planned to increase this indicator payments up to 40 percent in the same period in 2023.

In total, non-cash payments accounted for 20 percent of the total turnover in Azerbaijan, and electronic commerce accounted for about 30 percent.

"MasterCard plans to increase the share of non-cash payments using electronic devices to 50 percent," Gurdal added.