Entrepreneurs of Russian Oryol region plan business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The delegation of Russia's Oryol region plans to send a business mission to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed online between the business representatives of Oryol region and Russia's Trade Representative office in Azerbaijan.

Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov informed about priority direction of cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijan and answered the questions of the companies.

The participants of the session were able to get advice on product certification, search and work with potential Azerbaijani partners. It was noted that face-to-face business missions and participation in specialized exhibitions held in Baku are effective tools for working in the Azerbaijani market.

Director of the Oryol Regional Export Support Center Inessa Volkova, informed the participants of the videoconference that the Export Support Center is planning a full-time business mission of Oryol region's companies to Azerbaijan in November 2022.

"During the business mission B2B meetings with potential Azerbaijani partners will be organized for every company with the support of Russian Trade Representative office as well as visit to Azerbaijani enterprises," the office said.