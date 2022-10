BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 'Azerbaijan Investment Company' has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel’s 'I.D.E. Water Assets Ltd' company, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the memorandum was signed on the cooperation for the establishment of the plant on the desalination of the Caspian Sea water in Azerbaijan.