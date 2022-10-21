Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement on social security with Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On approval of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Serbia on social security" was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said that Azerbaijan is strengthening international cooperation in the direction within the framework of pension reform.

He noted that so far Azerbaijan signed such documents with 13 countries. Guliyev said that in accordance with the agreement, if the citizen of one country pays for insurance and accumulates pension experience in the territory of another country, then his insurance and pension experience will be taken into account when he retires.

The document was put to the vote and adopted.