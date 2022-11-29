Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan talk boosting co-op in various spheres (PHOTO)

29 November 2022
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan talk boosting co-op in various spheres (PHOTO)

Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects of expanding the economic-trade relations, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to Jabbarov, the issue was discussed at the session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan held in Baku today.

“We are certain that the joint efforts will contribute to the strengthening of our partnership in the fields of trade, energy, transport, agriculture and others,” the minister said.

