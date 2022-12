BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to review its monetary policy eight times in 2023, Trend reports referring to the bank.

The CBA’s decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made public on February first, March 29, May 3, June 21, July 26, September 20, November 1, and December 20.

According to the bank, on February 1, May 3, July 26, and November 1, the announcement of the decision will be accompanied by a press conference.