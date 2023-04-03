US to help attract investments in Azerbaijan's green energy sector - assistant secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The US will help attract investments in Azerbaijan's green energy sector, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman said during the Azerbaijan-US Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Venkataraman pointed out the enthusiasm of US companies in the context of participation in green energy projects in Azerbaijan.

Noting the importance of the region in which Azerbaijan is located, he expressed support for the efforts to de-carbonize the country's economy.

He also added that the US is ready to support partner countries, including Azerbaijan, in this matter.

According to the assistant secretary, the forum taking place in Baku offers US companies the opportunity to get acquainted with the potential of Azerbaijan in the field of green energy.

Venkataraman concluded that US-Azerbaijan cooperation will help bring know-how to industries and create jobs in Azerbaijan.