UK companies keen on co-op with Azerbaijan in its liberated territories - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. UK companies are interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation [after the Second Karabakh War], UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said during the meeting with Head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev, AZPROMO told Trend.

He noted that strong political and economic ties have been established between the two countries.

"British companies are involved in projects in the liberated territories, we are ready to attract more companies to various fields. Support will be provided to identify potential areas of cooperation in this direction," the ambassador said.

Moreover, Abdullayev pointed out that Azerbaijan has a wide potential for joint activities in the fields of education, cybersecurity, agriculture, transport and logistics.

Meanwhile, the UK in 2023 transferred the first million pounds of support for the de-mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. This year, a total of 22 representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were trained by British instructors in the disposal of unexploded ordnance for the first time.

Also, this year, work began within the framework of the first trilateral partnership jointly with the Customs Service of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service of Türkiye to combat drug trafficking across international borders.