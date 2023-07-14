Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The number of employment contracts has increased by more than 362,900 since 2019 in Azerbaijan, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The number of employment contracts in the private sector of the non-oil sector has increased by 330,000. This growth can be explained by the successful implementation of reforms aimed at formalizing the labor market and increasing the transparency of hiring practices," he said.

The number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan was 1.7 million as of January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said at the opening ceremony of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum, which was held on June 21, that despite the fact that in recent years the number of employment contracts has increased by 30 percent, the number of employed people with whom employment contracts have been concluded is still not large enough.