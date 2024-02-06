Demand at currency auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction, Trend reports, referring to CBA.

The CBA data shows that demand at the auction totaled $79.7 million (up 1.27 percent, or $1 million, from the previous auction) and was fully met.

At the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $78.7 million.

The weighted average exchange rate after the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN per USD.

Since the beginning of the year, $575.5 million has been purchased at currency auctions. The maximum demand for foreign currency was recorded at the auction on January 11, 2024, at $80.4 million.

Meanwhile, $3.8 billion was bought at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting foreign exchange auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency on competitive terms in the middle of January 2017.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel