Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry talks execution of state budget for 2017

12 January 2018 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In 2017, 38 percent (6,690.8 million manats) of Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures were of social purposes, which is 7.3 percent or 453.7 million manats more than in 2016, the Finance Ministry said Jan. 12.

These funds were allocated to the wage fund, for the payment of scholarships and social allowances, medicines and food expenses, according to the ministry.

Some 62.1 percent (10,921.1 million manats) of state budget expenditures accounted for current costs, 29.3 percent (5,153.5 million manats) - capital expenditures, 8.6 percent (1,513.7 million manats) - expenditures related to the servicing of public debt and other liabilities.

In total, expenditures of Azerbaijan’s state budget last year amounted to 17,588.3 million manats (the forecast was executed by 98 percent).

The state budget revenues last year amounted to 16,446.9 million manats (the forecast was executed by 98.1 percent).

The state budget revenues from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes amounted to 6,972 million manats, which is by 8.8 percent less than the forecast figure. Of this, 74.5 percent (5,192.7 million manats) accounted for revenues from Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector.

The state budget revenues from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan amounted to 2,608.8 million manats, which is 15.9 percent more than the forecast figure.

In addition, in 2017, 366.1 million manats entered the state budget from chargeable services of the organizations funded from the state budget, 250 million manats at the expense of deductions from the profits of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and 150 million manats accounted for other revenues.

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) transferred 6.1 billion manats to the country’s budget, which is by 19.9 percent less than in 2016.

The deficit of the state budget amounted to 1,141.4 million manats, which is 33.6 million manats lower than the approved upper limit. The deficit was financed through the sale of government bonds (384.6 million manats), funds from privatization (106.5 million manats) and the balance on the single treasury account of the state budget as of Jan. 1, 2017 (650.3 million manats).

The expenditures of the consolidated budget amounted to 24,982.6 million manats, incomes - 23,951.6 million manats. The deficit of the consolidated budget amounted to 1,031 million manats or 1.5 percent of the country’s GDP.

(1.7001 manats = 1$ on Jan. 12)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds
Economy news 1 December 2017 19:24
Azerbaijan announces tender to create automated budget data management system
Business 18 November 2017 16:27
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to buy car via tender
Business 7 November 2017 14:16
Azerbaijani finance ministry to put up manat bonds for auction
Economy news 31 March 2017 17:39
Government increases its stake in the International Bank of Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 January 2017 22:42
Surplus of Azerbaijan’s consolidated budget exceeds 2B manats
Economy news 14 October 2016 16:00
Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to put up manat bonds for auction
Economy news 8 October 2016 09:36
Azerbaijan announces tender for excise stamps production
Business 30 April 2016 17:39
Azerbaijan’s foreign public debt amounts to 12.4% of GDP
Business 13 November 2015 17:21
Azerbaijani gov’t considers AZAL privatization unnecessary
Business 3 October 2015 10:57
ADB Baku office head’s term of office nearing end
Business 9 September 2015 16:55
Azerbaijani finance ministry revokes licenses of five insurance agents
Economy news 27 February 2015 20:21
Azerbaijani-Turkish insurance company prepares to restore license for insurance activity
Economy news 6 November 2014 14:50
Payment changes in top-10 Azerbaijani insurance companies in Jan.-Sept.
Economy news 31 October 2014 13:46
TOP-10 Azerbaijani insurance companies on fees in Jan.-Sept.
Economy news 31 October 2014 13:31
Non-oil sector share in Azerbaijan's GDP to exceed 65% in 2015
Economy news 14 October 2014 17:46
Azerbaijan to introduce minimum requirements for insurers’ electronic info systems
Economy news 29 April 2014 13:24
Azerbaijan’s foreign public debt amounts to 8.2 percent of GDP
Economy news 28 February 2014 19:15