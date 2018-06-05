Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results

5 June 2018 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend

The economic reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results, Deputy Economy Minister Rufat Mammadov said at the 4th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku on June 5.

He said that the non-oil industry in the country grew by 10.8 percent in January-April 2018, and agriculture - by 3.5 percent.

Mammadov added that over the same period, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and other countries increased by 23.3 percent, while non-oil exports increased by 19.3 percent.

"During four months of 2018, the currency reserves of Azerbaijan grew by $ 2.1 billion, reaching $ 44 billion," Mammadov said.

He further emphasized that political stability, rich natural resources, economic potential, favorable business and investment environment, modern infrastructure, favorable geographical location, rich culture and the fact that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the international arena, have turned Azerbaijan into an attractive country for investments.

