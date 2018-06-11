New chairman appointed to Board of Azerbaijan's AccessBank

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Anar Hasanov has been appointed chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's AccessBank, the bank said in a message on June 11.

Earlier, Hasanov was appointed acting chairman of the Board of AccessBank due to the expiry of Rolf Reichardt's term of office.

Before the appointment, Hasanov served as the first deputy chairman of the Management Board and Chief Operation Officer (COO).

Hasanov joined AccessBank in September 2002 as a Micro Loan Officer. Firstly, he was promoted to a Senior Loan Officer and then to the SME Department. In July 2006, he was appointed as the Head of Retail Banking and in 2007 he was appointed to the Management Board. He took position of Deputy Chairman of the Management Board in September 2013.

For the first time in the history of AccessBank, a local candidate was appointed for the post of the Board chairman.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, the German consulting company LFS Financial Systems and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services and has a wide branch network represented by 16 branches in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, as well as in the country's districts.

