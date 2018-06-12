WB urges to further increase transparency in Azerbaijani state enterprises’ activity (UPDATE)

12 June 2018 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:14)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The state enterprises play a special role in Azerbaijan’s economy, Country Manager for the World Bank Azerbaijan Office Naveed Hassan Naqvi said.

He made the remarks at the conference entitled "Promoting Transparency and Efficiency of State-Owned Enterprises in Azerbaijan" in Baku June 12.

“The activity of state enterprises is important for the economic sustainability of any country, including Azerbaijan,” he said.

"But at the same time, it is important for corporate governance to be developed at the state enterprises,” Naqvi added. “Transparency and effectiveness of the state enterprises’ activity should be further strengthened."

He added that the holding reforms on increasing transparency will strengthen Azerbaijan’s economy and help the country pass from the category of countries with average income to the category of high-income countries.

"These reforms are being successfully carried out in Azerbaijan, 16 out of 20 state enterprises have become public legal entities,” he added. “But it is necessary to continue working. The legal framework should be further developed and WB is ready to support Azerbaijan's aspirations."

The conference entitled "Promoting Transparency and Efficiency of State-Owned Enterprises in Azerbaijan", organized by the State Committee on Property Issues and WB, kicked off in Baku on June 12.

The representatives of the State Committee on Property Issues, WB, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Finance, experts and representatives of public organizations attended the event.

The purpose of the conference was to increase transparency and efficiency in the management of state property and to expand the use of existing optimization methods.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan’s insurance broker company becomes LIIBA member
Economy news 17:44
Azerbaijan increasing tax on cigarettes
Society 17:42
Azerbaijan needs to further increase taxes on tobacco products - WB
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijani company to reconstruct road in Kyrgyzstan
Economy news 17:13
Azerbaijan has right to liberate its lands by military means - vice speaker
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:01
Azerbaijani, Belarus FMs exchange congratulatory letters
Politics 17:01
Azerbaijan and UN plan to implement new projects worth $18M
Economy news 16:35
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s oil output forecasts
Oil&Gas 16:31
Paying fines for traffic violations to be available in Azerbaijan’s payment terminals
ICT 16:21
Azerbaijan raising excise tax for production of cigars, cigarillos
Business 15:31
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 15:29
Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:59
Azerbaijan reveals directions of new export delegations in 2018
Economy news 14:52
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 13:58
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Azerbaijan’s non-oil export volume up by almost 20%
Economy news 12:26
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10