Subsidiary of PASHA Bank in Turkey issues bonds in Azerbaijani market

14 June 2018 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

PASHA Yatirim Bankasi AS, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank OJSC in Turkey, placed bonds worth $25 million in the Azerbaijani market, according to information posted on the Public Disclosure Platform of Turkey (KAP).

The issue was registered on May 31. The bonds will be in circulation until September 14, 2021 (three years and three months). Interest will be paid monthly.

Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) approved PASHA Bank's purchasing a 79.9 percent share in TAIB Bank, which was renamed to PASHA Yatirim Bankasi, on Dec. 29, 2014. Later, PASHA Bank increased its stake to 99.9 percent.

PASHA Bank is a leading corporate bank in Azerbaijan. The bank, founded in 2007, renders a range of corporate banking services, including issuance of loans, operations in the securities market, assets management, and treasury services.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 17:56
Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May
Economy news 17:17
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 16:47
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 15:12
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 13:39
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 09:26
Eurasian Development Bank places bonds at Kazakh Stock Exchange
Economy news 13 June 20:11
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 13 June 14:53
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13 June 13:21
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 13 June 12:49
Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned
Economy news 13 June 12:12
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
Azerbaijan preparing plan to improve financial literacy of population
Economy news 13 June 10:17
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25