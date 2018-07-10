Kazakh government to allocate loans for agriculture projects in small towns

10 July 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan intends to provide loans to entrepreneurs planning to implement business projects in rural settlements and small towns of the country, the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Arman Yevniyev said at the meeting of the government, Kazakh media outlets reported.

"The Ebek program will serve to provide loans/microcredits to the program participants implementing or planning to implement business projects in small towns," said Yevniyev.

He added that the republican budget of Kazakhstan will provide 44.7 billion tenge for the implementation of the above activities in 2018.

"As of July 2 of 2018, the country allocated 8.9 billion tenge with the issuance of 2,486 microcredits to the entrepreneurs in small towns, engaged in 1,427 start-up projects worth 4.9 billion tenge, 78 projects for anchor cooperation worth 0.6 billion tenge, 720 projects for "Bastau Business" worth 2.4 billion tenge," said Yevniyev.

(Exchange rate for 10 July, 2018: $1 – 343 tenge)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Kazakhstan increases production of oil and gas condensate
Economy news 17:03
Kazakhstan’s GDP increases in first half of 2018
Economy news 16:47
Kazakh banks may enter Uzbek market
Economy news 13:34
Kazakh Invest expands co-op with UAE
Economy news 13:04
KazPrime indicator value for July 10
Economy news 11:03
Latest
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 10
Business 18:00
Fiat comments on possibility of returning to Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:55
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 17:52
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 10
Business 17:46
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43
China to finance construction of modeling & simulation center in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:43