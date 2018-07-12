Uzbek commercial bank talks introduction of 3-D Secure VISA, E-commerce (Exclusive)

12 July 2018 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of family businesses in Uzbekistan increases
Economy news 19:04
Russian consultancy holding opens representative office in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:53
Uzbekistan to participate in financial and tax investigations of CIS
Economy news 18:37
Uzbekistan, Switzerland develop co-op in agriculture
Economy news 17:46
Singapore's textile industry giant to create cotton cluster in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:17
Uzbek Uzpromstroybank implements 24/7 banking - first in the country
Economy news 16:52
Latest
UN Security Council condemns violence in Haiti
World 21:56
Azerbaijan interested in creating private pension funds - minister
Economy news 20:48
Prices in car market of Baku decrease
Economy news 19:58
Treasury's Mnuchin says door still open to further Chinese talks
US 19:49
Alstom talks delivery of first freight locomotive for BTK to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 19:35
Prices in Baku real estate market fall in June
Economy news 19:23
Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat
Politics 19:10
Number of family businesses in Uzbekistan increases
Economy news 19:04
Former Turkish PM elected as speaker of parliament
Turkey 19:03