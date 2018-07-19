Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 19

19 July 2018 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-five banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 345.65 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $161.550 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 345.55 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $189.100 million.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's DongFeng to build complex of plants in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:39
Kazakhstan, Italy may launch new direct flights
Kazakhstan 13:58
Production of agricultural products in Kazakhstan’s Northern region increases
Economy news 11:07
Kazakhstan starts to supply flour to Afghanistan through new railway route
Economy news 18 July 20:00
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on technical maintenance
Tenders 18 July 19:43
Number of registered cars in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 18 July 18:39
Latest
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Oil&Gas 17:44
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 20
Economy news 17:34
Deal on drone production between Azerbaijan, Israel - very successful, expert says
Politics 17:30
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran positive about holding trilateral summit
Russia 17:23
Register of appraisers created in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:19
Iran improving infrastructure to export electricity to Afghanistan – official
Economy news 17:16
Call-center starts processing client requests of Azerbaijan's state operator
ICT 17:11
Sergio Mattarella: Italy can become Azerbaijan’s reliable partner not only in trade
Politics 17:08
Providers, operators of Uzbekistan to benefit from lower internet prices
ICT 16:46