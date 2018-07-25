Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Prices for precious metals have risen in price in Azerbaijan July 25, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9,3415 manats to 2081,905 manats per ounce in the country on July 25, compared to the price on July 24.

The price of silver increased by 0,1892 manats to 26,2956 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8,755 manats to 1417,545 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 8,415 manats to 1554,497 manats in the country.

Precious metals July 25, 2018 July 24, 2018 Gold XAU 2081,905 2072,5635 Silver XAG 26,2956 26,1064 Platinium XPT 1417,545 1408,79 Palladium XPD 1554,497 1546,082

