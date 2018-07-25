Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

25 July 2018 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Prices for precious metals have risen in price in Azerbaijan July 25, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 9,3415 manats to 2081,905 manats per ounce in the country on July 25, compared to the price on July 24.

The price of silver increased by 0,1892 manats to 26,2956 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8,755 manats to 1417,545 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 8,415 manats to 1554,497 manats in the country.

Precious metals

July 25, 2018

July 24, 2018

Gold

XAU

2081,905

2072,5635

Silver

XAG

26,2956

26,1064

Platinium

XPT

1417,545

1408,79

Palladium

XPD

1554,497

1546,082

