Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2
The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased August 2, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 3.876 manats to 2071.875 manats per ounce in the country on August 2, compared to the price on August 1.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0997 manats to 26.1991 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 27.965 manats to 1393,2095 manats.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 25.772 manats to 1560.43 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
August 2, 2018
|
August 1, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2071,875
|
2075.751
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
26,1991
|
26.2988
|
Platinium
|
XPT
|
1393,2095
|
1421.1745
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1560,43
|
1586.202
The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group, such as palladium and iridium, brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have a quality certificate.
