Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan

2 August 2018 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased August 2, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.876 manats to 2071.875 manats per ounce in the country on August 2, compared to the price on August 1.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0997 manats to 26.1991 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 27.965 manats to 1393,2095 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 25.772 manats to 1560.43 manats in the country.

Precious metals

August 2, 2018

August 1, 2018

Gold

XAU

2071,875

2075.751

Silver

XAG

26,1991

26.2988

Platinium

XPT

1393,2095

1421.1745

Palladium

XPD

1560,43

1586.202

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group, such as palladium and iridium, brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have a quality certificate.

