Persimmon export to provide Azerbaijan with stable income (Exclusive)

6 August 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to produce 200,000 tons of persimmons by the end of this year, which will slightly exceed last year's figure, Chairman of the Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters Gadir Yusifov told Trend.

According to him, persimmon export brought the state treasury a significant income of $100 million in 2017.

"This is a fairly good result, and this amount is expected to be stable in monetary terms this year, partly due to the fact that about 90 percent of this output is shipped abroad, including Russia, Belarus, Moldova, the Baltic states, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, while 10 percent of this product is sold in the domestic market, which fully meets the needs of Azerbaijani consumers. In general, the export of persimmons to the mentioned countries did not exceed 180,000 tons in 2017, " head of the association said. "Persimmon is mainly grown in Goychay, Balakan, Agjabadi and Ganja regions of Azerbaijan."

"New enterprises for the production of semi-dried and dried persimmons are created in these regions, and production of frozen persimmons is soon to start," he added.

Related news
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 09:39
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 86 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:23
IGB: Over 80% of work complete to start construction (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:22
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 5 August 21:12
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 August 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 5 August 18:46
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 August 16:01
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 5 August 14:43
Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists
Society 5 August 14:38