Persimmon export to provide Azerbaijan with stable income (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to produce 200,000 tons of persimmons by the end of this year, which will slightly exceed last year's figure, Chairman of the Association of Persimmon Producers and Exporters Gadir Yusifov told Trend.

According to him, persimmon export brought the state treasury a significant income of $100 million in 2017.

"This is a fairly good result, and this amount is expected to be stable in monetary terms this year, partly due to the fact that about 90 percent of this output is shipped abroad, including Russia, Belarus, Moldova, the Baltic states, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, while 10 percent of this product is sold in the domestic market, which fully meets the needs of Azerbaijani consumers. In general, the export of persimmons to the mentioned countries did not exceed 180,000 tons in 2017, " head of the association said. "Persimmon is mainly grown in Goychay, Balakan, Agjabadi and Ganja regions of Azerbaijan."

"New enterprises for the production of semi-dried and dried persimmons are created in these regions, and production of frozen persimmons is soon to start," he added.