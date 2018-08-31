Turkmenistan, UAE hold business talks

31 August 2018 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
French companies interested in strengthening positions in Turkmen market
Economy news 14:58
Turkmenistan aims to expand cement production
Economy news 09:02
CETel signs co-op agreement with Turkmen national satellite operator
ICT 30 August 21:13
South Caucasus: assessing Chancellor Merkel's visit
Commentary 30 August 15:08
Turkmenistan completing building steam-and-gas power plant
Oil&Gas 30 August 11:10
Turkmenistan exports textile products to Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 August 11:01
Latest
Russia says U.S. would suffer, after Trump threat to exit WTO
Russia 16:20
Amsterdam police shoot, wound stabbing suspect
Europe 16:20
Italy could exceed EU budget ceiling if spending needed
Europe 16:16
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 16:04
Afghanistan plans to send first cargo to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:55
Azercell’s Barama Center conducted free coding lessons for 25 school children (PHOTO)
Society 15:48
Nearly 900,000 tourists from Russia visited Turkey in July 2018
Tourism 15:45
Israel sees slowdown in long-term Iranian deployments in Syria
Israel 15:41
Azerbaijani telecom operator to introduce new tariffs for fiber optic internet
ICT 15:24