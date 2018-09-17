Uzbekistan working to fix single processing center's work

17 September 2018 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan's largest national payment system Uzcard has not been operating for more than 20 hours, which seriously affected the trade and services, "Podrobmo.uz" reported Sept. 17.

The failure of the Unified nationwide processing center (UNPC) occurred at 18:52 on September 15. Since then, shops, restaurants, fast food outlets and other facilities of the service sector have ceased to accept payment cards of Uzbek banks.

The UNPC noted that the specialists of the UNPC are now working to start the system during the day.

"The system does not display the funds transmitted through mobile applications. All data concerning the monetary funds has remained intact", the center noted.

According to the data of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, as of September 1, more than 18 million bank cards have been issued in Uzbekistan, more than 243,000 payment terminals, 6,200 ATMs and information kiosks were installed.

The revenues received through payment terminals during January-August 2018 have exceeded 39.2 trillion soums.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Chinese company to supply equipment for production of aerated concrete in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:23
Belarusian company to supply quarry dump trucks to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 09:07
Tin bread in Uzbekistan now sold at market price
Uzbekistan 16 September 12:37
Uzbek corporation to reconstruct irrigation systems via tender
Tenders 15 September 14:00
Latest
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Iran’s embassy in Athens attacked
Politics 10:05
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Hapoalim to sell Tel Aviv Hayarkon branch
Israel 09:56
Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project
Kazakhstan 09:49
London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum
Europe 09:49
Saudi Arabia reports cholera infection in southern province
Arab World 09:45
China central bank governor calls for further financial opening
Economy news 09:41