Uzbekistan working to fix single processing center's work

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Uzbekistan's largest national payment system Uzcard has not been operating for more than 20 hours, which seriously affected the trade and services, "Podrobmo.uz" reported Sept. 17.

The failure of the Unified nationwide processing center (UNPC) occurred at 18:52 on September 15. Since then, shops, restaurants, fast food outlets and other facilities of the service sector have ceased to accept payment cards of Uzbek banks.

The UNPC noted that the specialists of the UNPC are now working to start the system during the day.

"The system does not display the funds transmitted through mobile applications. All data concerning the monetary funds has remained intact", the center noted.

According to the data of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, as of September 1, more than 18 million bank cards have been issued in Uzbekistan, more than 243,000 payment terminals, 6,200 ATMs and information kiosks were installed.

The revenues received through payment terminals during January-August 2018 have exceeded 39.2 trillion soums.

