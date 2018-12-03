Azerbaijan to send trade delegations to UAE

3 December 2018 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan will send trade delegations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Dec. 8-11, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at an event in Baku on Dec. 3 dedicated to the 47th anniversary of the creation of the UAE.

"To promote our products under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand, we will organize the visits of trade delegations to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Dec. 8-11,” the minister said. “I would like to stress that Azerbaijan’s trade office launched its activity in UAE in 2017 and the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Dubai is under completion."

He said UAE invested $2.1 billion in Azerbaijan, of which $1.3 billion was invested in the oil sector, while $806 million in the non-oil sector of the country.

Azerbaijan has invested $330 million in the UAE, the minister said, adding that about 300 UAE companies operate in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia among TOP-5 importers of Azerbaijani products
Economy 20:51
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, UAE have strong relations
Politics 20:40
Tea production increases in Azerbaijani district in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy 18:55
Azerbaijani poultry producer eyes to increase output
Economy 18:30
Azerbaijani president meets Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media (PHOTO)
Politics 18:03
OSCE MG must be more active in Karabakh talks - expert
Politics 17:51
Latest
Iran discloses seafood export volume over 6 months
Business 20:53
Ministry: Turkey to open tender for construction of Great Istanbul Tunnel
Economy 20:53
Russia among TOP-5 importers of Azerbaijani products
Economy 20:51
ACRA: Qatar's withdrawal from OPEC to not seriously affect oil prices
Oil&Gas 20:48
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, UAE have strong relations
Politics 20:40
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 20:32
Iran discloses amount of investments made in Hormozgan province
Finance 20:04
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation is very strong: Pan-American Gymnastics Union president
Society 19:34
Azerbaijan always hosts events at high level: UEG director general
Society 19:28